RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 151.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 26.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1,721.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after purchasing an additional 107,403 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.6 %

RBC stock opened at $295.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.43.

Read Our Latest Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.