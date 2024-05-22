Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.5 %

RRX stock opened at $157.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.84. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

