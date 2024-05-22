Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,961,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $885.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

