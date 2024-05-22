RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $410,730.06 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE RNG opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after buying an additional 825,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after buying an additional 538,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

