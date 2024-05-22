Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $885.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

