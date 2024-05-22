Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $61.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

