Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 71.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sempra by 93.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

