Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Sells $78,552.75 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Essie Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

SXT opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Sensient Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after acquiring an additional 303,612 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,054,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.