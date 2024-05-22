Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 417,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 307,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 329,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

SVC opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

