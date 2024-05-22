Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000.

Shares of QIS stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

