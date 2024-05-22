Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells $128,355.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSD opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after buying an additional 278,283 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,473,000 after acquiring an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 908,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.