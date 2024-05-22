Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Sonic Automotive worth $104,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,067,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,004. Corporate insiders own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

