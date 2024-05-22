SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,790,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,660,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $240.88 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $243.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.80.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

