Steve Ming Lo Sells 20,330 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $86,402.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RealReal Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of REAL opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $13,681,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $1,930,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
