StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Charles M. Lyon Sells 5,621 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 5,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $424,610.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,015.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

