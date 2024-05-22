Strategic Financial Services Inc Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $885.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.58. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

