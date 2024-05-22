Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

