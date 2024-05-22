Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 81,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 88,949 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

SHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

