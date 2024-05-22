Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Trimmed by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

