Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,633 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.