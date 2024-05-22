Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,238 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avista were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Avista by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avista by 41,325.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 11.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

