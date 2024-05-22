Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,223 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in City were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get City alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at City

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $302,615.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,098.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,029 shares of company stock worth $2,161,586. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. City Holding has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.86.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCO

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.