Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,871 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $216.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total value of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

