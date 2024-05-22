Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,485 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,582 shares of company stock worth $3,178,092 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

