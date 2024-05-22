Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 419,638 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.6 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

