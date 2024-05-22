Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $97,103.44 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TENB opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 157.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

