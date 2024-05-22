Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 151.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7,151.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of THC opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $133.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

