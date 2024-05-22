Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THC opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $133.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

