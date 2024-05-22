The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $104,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,364,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

