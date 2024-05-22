The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Timken alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $75,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.