The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,637 shares of company stock worth $46,088,765. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.13, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.