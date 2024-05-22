Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,453 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $885.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.