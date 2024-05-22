Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,305 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Titan International were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWI. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Titan International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 71.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 68,343 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $609.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

