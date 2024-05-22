Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 736.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

TMP stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $698.98 million, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 519.15%.

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

In other news, Director Janet M. Coletti bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

