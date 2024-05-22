Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $219.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.80. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $255.23.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

