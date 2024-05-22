Triodos Investment Management BV Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $885.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

