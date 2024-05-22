Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Trustmark worth $106,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1,029.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

