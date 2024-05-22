Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Sells $812,003.40 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $812,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,606.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.