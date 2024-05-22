Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Sells $825,300.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.66. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Upwork by 193.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.