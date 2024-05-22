Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 611,564 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 156,896 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 465,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 406,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

