VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253,101.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 187,295 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

