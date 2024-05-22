Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $242.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

