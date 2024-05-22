Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,693,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $300.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.87 and its 200 day moving average is $287.78. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $316.05.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,516,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $29,544,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

