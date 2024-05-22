Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

