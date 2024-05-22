Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 9,554 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,883,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,987,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 397.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 596,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 476,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Ciena Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.