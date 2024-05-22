Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,451 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 176.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $169.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.