Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

