Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ball by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,248,000 after purchasing an additional 115,133 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,126,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ball by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 234,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

