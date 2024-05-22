Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,495,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,294,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.0 %

BRO stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

