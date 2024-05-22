Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,697,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,859,000 after purchasing an additional 160,228 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

